On the road with a ‘major issue,’ 15 selfish drivers were smacked with fines.

A crackdown was conducted out by the police in an area of south Liverpool where there had been numerous complaints about bad parking.

This week, Merseyside Police’s Roads Policing squad visited the Lodge Lane area of Toxteth and issued 15 obstruction notices to vehicles.

A court summons was also issued to one driver for parking on zigzag lines.

During the day of action, the force posted photographs of two cars that had been issued tickets.

One of the cars was completely stopped on the walkway, allowing little room for walkers, disabled people, or parents pushing prams to pass.

“You requested, we did,” the Roads Policing Unit tweeted. On Lodge Lane, 15 tickets for obstruction were issued, as well as a summons for parking on the zigzags (the driver wanted to contest it).

“We canâ€TMt be everywhere, but this site continues to be a problem.”

On Twitter, the action against selfish parkers was applauded.

“Wow, finally,” one person said. It’s a constant problem, and it’s dangerous because it causes traffic to weave and snake its way through. Attendance on a regular basis could be the boost this project requires. Thank you very much.”

Shirley Hadley, a bus driver, adding, “It’s a huge concern.” Most days, I drive my bus down Lodge Lane. There aren’t just two parking spaces. Parked three times. At crossroads. On the zigzags.”

“Love this,” commented a user named Toxteth Scouser. On this route, there is a major problem. “Please, more.”