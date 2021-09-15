On ‘The Morning Show,’ Reese Witherspoon discusses her fight scenes with Jennifer Aniston.

Filming fight sequences with her “Morning Show” co-star Jennifer Aniston is difficult for Reese Witherspoon.

Witherspoon, 45, and Aniston, 52, reunited onscreen in the Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show,” which returns with its second season this week, decades after they played sisters Jill and Rachel Green in “Friends.” In Season 1, Aniston portrays Alex Levy, and Witherspoon portrays her new co-anchor Bradley Jackson, who both exposed a poisonous workplace culture at their television network.

In a new interview, the star of “Legally Blonde” talked about going toe-to-toe with Aniston in the more explosive, combative sequences on “The Morning Show,” adding that it’s tough for them not to chuckle while filming their characters’ tense clashes.

“I have to say, it’s incredibly hard not to giggle and bust up when we do our fighting sequences because we have to be so cruel to each other,” Witherspoon told People. “We just have a lot of love for one other.”

“One of the funniest individuals I’ve ever met,” Witherspoon said of her longtime buddy.

Witherspoon remarked of Aniston, “Her delivery is impeccable on every joke.”

When it came to their filmed battle scenes, the “Murder Mystery” star shared Witherspoon’s opinion. Aniston admitted it was “hard” to fake being upset at Witherspoon during a Monday interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Aniston admitted it was “challenging” to fake being mad at Witherspoon during a Monday interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“It’s always fun to fight with Reese because she’s such a sweet flash of sunshine that she’s not someone you want to go scream your head off to,” Aniston told host Jimmy Kimmel. And I always manage to bust out laughing at some point. It’s just too difficult to be so enraged with each other. “However, we do it.”

During an interview with Natalie Portman for Harper’s Bazaar in 2019, Witherspoon recounted meeting Aniston on the set of “Friends.”

She was 23 and had just given birth to her daughter Ava, according to the star of “Big Little Lies.”

During their time on set, Witherspoon stated Aniston was “very nice” to her.

“I told her I was nervous, and she said, ‘Oh, my god, don’t worry about it!’ I was astounded by her ability to perform so confidently in front of a live audience. They’d switch up all the lines, and she was just so friendly, bouncy, and cheerful. Since then, we’ve remained friends,” Witherspoon said.

