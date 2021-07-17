On the market is a ‘outstanding’ incomplete home with a mystery price tag.

In Merseyside, a ‘outstanding’ Georgian-style house is for sale, but there’s a catch.

The seven-bedroom house on Well Lane in Heswall has been constructed but is not yet complete.

It is situated on two acres of property and may allow the buyer to construct the project in their own design.

Alternatively, the land could afford more ‘development options,’ since there is enough room on either side of the new build for two more detached residences.

The property’s highlights include its “excellent location,” attached garage with apartments above, and grounds with a full tennis court.

It’s uncertain how much the magnificent property will sell for with the price on the market.

Rightmove’s market data, on the other hand, can provide people interested a sense of how many similar houses are for sale in the region.

A seven-bedroom detached property on Gayton’s Dee Park Road is on the market for £1,100,000.

A similar property is listed for £2,000,000 less than a mile away.

Overall, sale prices in Heswall are up 7% year on year, with an average of £366,455.

The bulk of homes sold in Heswall last year were semi-detached homes, which sold for an average of £263,555.

Flats sold for £203,583 on average, while detached houses sold for £510,334.

Despite being unfinished, the property has ‘stunning’ Georgian characteristics, according to images on Rightmove.

The main residence spans 6500 square feet and has three levels of ‘luxury.’

A wide entry hall and four reception rooms, including a music room, snug, and drawing room, are located on the ground floor.

A huge kitchen and dining area at the back of the property, facing the beautiful planted gardens, already has some of the components installed.

A master bedroom suite with an en-suite bathroom and a dressing room or walk-in wardrobe is located on the first level.

A second bedroom has a dressing room and an ensuite, while the remaining two bedrooms share a family bathroom on this floor.

There are two more double bedrooms on the second floor, as well as a playroom that may be converted into a cinema.

