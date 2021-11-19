On the hard shoulder of the M56 motorway, a man was discovered fighting for his life.

After being discovered on the M56 this morning, a man is in critical condition.

Police stated that they were dispatched to the highway due to concerns for a man’s safety.

On Friday, November 19, about 5.30 a.m., officers arrived on the site and discovered a male on the hard shoulder.

According to the MEN, the man was discovered near Wytenshawe on the section of road between junctions four and five.

His condition was characterized by police as “life-threatening,” and he was rushed to the hospital.

While emergency personnel dealt with the incident, two lanes were closed, but one has since reopened.

“Officers were alerted to the M56 at Wythenshawe just before 5.30am today (19 November) to concerns for the welfare of a man found on the hard shoulder between junctions 4 and 5,” a police spokeswoman said in a statement.

“He was treated for life-threatening injuries at the site and sent to the hospital, where his condition is uncertain.”

