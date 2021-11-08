On the Billboard 200, Ed Sheeran dethrones Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy.’

“=”, Ed Sheeran’s latest studio album, has dethroned Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” at the top of the Billboard 200.

This is Sheeran’s fourth Billboard 200 chart No. 1.

The “Perfect” singer’s current album, which was published on October 29, sold 118,000 equivalent album units in its first week, while “Certified Lover Boy” sold 67,000.

Though Young Boy Never Broke Again’s praised album “Sincerely, Kentrell” initially dethroned “Certified Lover Boy,” Drake’s record remained at the top for a total of five weeks.

The 30-year-old British singer has repeatedly established himself to be one of his generation’s best-selling artists. His previous albums “Project” (released in 2019), “” (released in 2017), and “x” (released in 2014) all debuted at No. 1.

The Grammy-winning musician recently tested positive for COVID-19, prompting speculation that he would not be allowed to perform on “Saturday Night Live.” Fortunately for fans, he recovered just in time and returned to Studio 8H with two new songs, “Shivers” and “Overpass Graffiti,” from his upcoming album. Sheeran kept things simple during his first set, opting for an acoustic guitar and delivering a rousing performance of the bouncy “Shivers,” before ramping things up with the love-affirming, electric guitar-inflected “Overpass Graffiti” for his second set. Despite suffering “really, really, really awful symptoms” for three days, Sheeran told Howard Stern there was never a possibility he wouldn’t make the live performance.

“I don’t see why there was such a great uproar about that,” he said of people being startled to see him back on “SNL” so quickly. “Everyone was scrambling to locate a replacement,” they said. “I used to do that all the time.” I tested positive for COVID and revealed it a few days later since I had to cancel certain plans. But it’s a strange thing to get something and then have to proclaim it to the rest of the world, and then… I’m out of it now, but I’m still being treated in some ways…” Stern answered, “Like you have it.”

“Yeah. It’s a little unsettling… “I didn’t want to tell everyone, but I had to cancel three huge things in England, and I didn’t want to be nasty and say, ‘I really don’t want to turn up for this,'” Sheeran explained.