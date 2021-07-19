On the beach, Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead were spotted kissing.

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead can’t seem to get enough of each other, as they lock arms and have a passionate kiss on the sands of Laguna Beach, California, over the weekend.

While Anstead’s 1-year-old son Hudson was playing in the sand outside Anstead’s opulent beachside home on Saturday, the couple decided to pack on some PDA.

The Oscar winner was caught wearing a loose-fitting long-sleeved exercise shirt, dark leggings, and a baseball cap to keep the light off her face. Anstead was dressed casually in a black shirt and black shorts.

Anstead embraced Zellweger as they kissed in one of the photographs posted by TMZ. Hudson may also be seen standing next to the kissing couple in another snap.

Anstead’s kid with ex-wife Christina Haack is the toddler. Three years after they married in 2018, their divorce was completed in June 2021.

Since they were originally rumoured to be dating in June, Zellweger and Anstead have seemed to enjoy their PDA-filled romance.

According to TMZ, the couple began dating after they met while filming an episode of Anstead’s upcoming Discovery Channel series, “Celebrity IOU Joyride.”

According to TMZ, “Celebrity IOU Joyride” is a six-episode series in which hosts Anstead and Cristy Lee assist celebrity guests in creating a “one-of-a-kind” car alteration for their loved ones.

Earlier this week, the couple was photographed strolling and riding around Laguna Beach for their Fourth of July vacation, according to ET.

They were caught kissing the following weekend while shopping for firewood in a hardware store.

Following his divorce from Haack last year, Anstead bought the magnificent Laguna Beach mansion.

Anstead previously said on Instagram of his beach house, “No matter how insane the world becomes….. the Temple refuge switches off and washes off the insanity.” I’m really grateful to be able to relax in this setting! Take a look at what God has done!”

On June 25, he captioned the photo, “Oh, and Speaking of Bonkers, wait till you see what I’m going to do with Temple house!”