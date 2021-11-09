On the anniversary of Alex Trebek’s death, Ken Jennings hosted ‘Jeopardy.’

On Monday night’s broadcast, Ken Jennings, “Jeopardy’s” most famous champion, ascended the stage as a new full-time host, replacing Mayim Bialik, unaware that his first appearance on the show in months would air on the anniversary of former host Alex Trebek’s passing.

“It appears that everyone knew we were going to run (my first episode) on the anniversary, but no one told me,” Jennings told USA Today. “They didn’t want to implant that in my head,” says the narrator. So I didn’t find out till after the fact that it was the Nov. 8 concert.” Jennings and Bialik are co-hosting the show full-time, and his comeback coincided with the actress’s return to recording her sitcom “Call Me Kat.” Bialik was originally tapped to host the show for prime-time episodes and special tournaments, but she declined after Bialik was tapped to host the show for prime-time episodes and special tournaments.

Trebek, the former host of “Jeopardy,” died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8, 2020. He died at the age of 80, after hosting “Jeopardy” for 37 seasons. The show has struggled to find a replacement host since his demise, amidst scandals and scandal. According to AV Club, fifteen people guest-hosted the show in the meantime, including Aaron Rodgers and LeVar Burton.

Mike Richards, who was an executive producer on the show at the time and also acted as a guest host, eventually got the full-time job, however his tenure was short-lived as earlier sexist remarks he made on a podcast in 2014 resurfaced.

Bialik has indicated interest in hosting full-time, while Jennings has expressed interest in the post as well.

“If my country asked me to host ‘Jeopardy!’ I would gladly accept.”

I’d gladly perform my national duty… it’s simply so flattering to be included in the mix. And, no matter what happens, I feel that the show is in good hands,” he told USA Today.