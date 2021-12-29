On the 99th anniversary of Stan Lee’s birth, Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo pays tribute to him.

Mark Ruffalo debuted as The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) ten years ago in 2012, and on his 99th birthday, the actor remembered the late Stan Lee, who invented the fictitious superhero sixty years earlier.

On Tuesday, the 54-year-old actor shared a modified photo of Lee on Twitter. Lee can be seen smiling in the portrait, which has a background collage of pages from the various comic books he helped produce over the course of his long career, including “Iron Man,” “The Hulk,” and “X-Men.” Ruffalo captioned the shot, “Thinking of Stan Lee and everything he’s done for our extended Marvel family today.”

Fans expressed their admiration for the artist in the comments area.

“Thank you Mr. Lee for creating some of the best Superheroes ever and making my childhood amazing,” a fan commented beside an illustration. Lee used to make cameo appearances in every Marvel film until his death, according to another admirer.

“He was the finest,” Tara Strong, who co-starred with Tom Hiddleston in Marvel’s TV series “Loki,” said.

Lee’s official Twitter account paid respect to the comic book writer as well. They released a black-and-white photo from 1979 of Lee blowing candles with Spider-Man and Captain America actors.

They wrote, “Today, Stan would have turned 99.” “Fans will be captivated and entertained for years by the vivid characters and fascinating tales he created. Share your favorite Stan anecdote, sighting, appearance, or comicbook with us to honor his birthday, and we’ll retweet a few!” William Shatner, a veteran of the Star Trek brand, “”My friends, today @TheRealStanLee would have been 99 years young,” the Star Trek” franchise tweeted in respect to Lee. I’d like to honor his memory and celebrate his life by making the hashtag #STANLEE99 trend.” Fans were also encouraged to use the same hashtag, according to Shatner.

Stan Lee began his work as an assistant in 1939, and for Mystic Comics, he invented the first superhero, the Destroyer, who was dropped in 1941. The iconic comic book creator and producer, who is credited with the creation of some of the most well-known superheroes of the twentieth century, died on Nov. 12, 2018, a month before his 96th birthday, after being transported to a Los Angeles hospital for a medical emergency.

Meanwhile, Ruffalo will next be seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series “She-Hulk,” which is now in post-production. He’ll be back in the role of. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.