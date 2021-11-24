On the 30th anniversary of his death, Freddie Mercury is remembered.

Freddie Mercury, the legendary British band Queen’s lead vocalist, died of AIDS on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 1991, at the age of 45.

Mercury was born Farrokh Bulsara on September 5, 1946, in Tanzania, previously Zanzibar, to Indian parents. Queen was formed in 1971, and their first recording contract with EMI was secured in 1973, the same year they released their first album, Queen.

In 1975, Queen released the single “Bohemian Rhapsody,” followed by “We Will Rock You” and “We Are The Champions” in 1977. Following Mercury’s death, Queen became the first British band to have two number one singles, with “Bohemian Rhapsody” reaching the top spot for the second time.

Mercury sent a message to the press only a day before his death on Nov. 23, 1991, amid significant suspicion that he had AIDS. Mercury’s bandmates, Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon, were informed two years before of his diagnosis.

“Following a lot of speculation in the news, I’d want to confirm that I’ve been tested for HIV and that I have AIDS.” To preserve the privacy of individuals around me, I felt it was appropriate to keep this information private. “However, the moment has come for my friends and fans all across the world to learn the truth, and I hope that everyone will join me, my doctors, and all others fighting this awful disease,” Mercury wrote.

“Freddie Mercury: The Final Act,” a BBC documentary, will be released on Nov. 17, 2021, and tells the narrative of “people who tested positive for HIV and lost loved ones over the same era.” The documentary tells the story of Mercury’s final years.

In 2020, the number of persons living with HIV/AIDS is expected to range from 30.2 million to 45.1 million. In 2020, the global death toll from HIV/AIDS is expected to range from 480,000 to 1.0 million persons. Since the beginning of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, an estimated 55.9 million to 110 million people have gotten infected.

Because of its link with queer people, particularly homosexual males, the disease carries a lot of stigma. Because of these stigmas, there was a long period of worldwide inaction, with many people dying in the 1980s before the epidemic was addressed seriously.