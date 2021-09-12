On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle paid tribute to the victims.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked the 20th anniversary of the disaster on Saturday by blacking out their Archewell Foundation website’s homepage and displaying the wording “In Memoriam: September 11, 2001.”

On the homepage, they displayed all 2,977 names of those slain at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and United Flight 93.

The Sussexes’ decision came after Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry’s grandmother, staged a special ceremony in England to mourn the dead of 9/11. On Saturday morning, the “Star-Spangled Banner” was performed during the Changing of the Guard at Windsor Castle.

People said that Her Majesty played the US national song at Buckingham Palace in the aftermath of the 9/11 strikes two decades ago.

On the Royal Family Twitter account, the Queen also delivered a statement to President Joe Biden.

“As we commemorate the 20th anniversary of the horrific attacks on September 11, 2001, my thoughts and prayers — as well as those of my family and the entire nation — are with the victims, survivors, and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty,” Queen Elizabeth wrote.

“My visit to the World Trade Center site in 2010 is etched in my mind. It reminds me that, as we remember those from various nations, beliefs, and origins who perished, we must also remember the communities’ tenacity and will to rebuild,” she added.

Social media users expressed their gratitude for the monarch’s generosity and paid their own tributes.

“Your Majesty, what a lovely message! “We shall never forget,” one person wrote, adding emojis of prayer and sad hearts.

“Thank you, Majesty, for these lovely sentiments. I thought of my mother’s experiences during the Blitz. Her bravery and experiences gave me the strength to keep going. Another wrote, “It was a horrible, terrifying day with so much uncertainty and eerieness.”