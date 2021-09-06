On the 15th anniversary of her father Steve’s death, Bindi Irwin said, “He’s My Daughter’s Guardian Angel Now.”

As she commemorated her father, Steve Irwin’s, death anniversary, Bindi Irwin tweeted a throwback photo of him.

Irwin, 23, used Instagram to pay tribute to her late father on the 15th anniversary of his death. She posted a snapshot of her 5-month-old daughter Grace smiling while staring out the window. She also shared a snapshot of herself and her father picking stones from the sand.

Bindi captioned the photo, “This sweetheart has been watching her ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ on the projector at our tent here on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve.”

“When she sees him on the TV, she lights up. I sincerely wish that Dad could cuddle my lovely daughter.”

“It’s been 15 years since he died,” Bindi continued. Grace Warrior, I’m holding on to the hope that he’s now her guardian angel, watching over the most important aspect of my life.”

Chandler Powell, Bindi’s husband, replied with a heart emoji. Many others followed suit, with some of her admirers and following offering her notes of support. One follower expressed sympathy for Bindi since her child, too, had never met his grandfather.

“Bindi, I’m in the same boat as you… my father died in June, just before my baby boy was born… I have no doubt that our fathers are keeping an eye on our children. One fan remarked, “She’s perfect, and he’d be very pleased.”

“No one should ever have to go through a loss like you did. Another commented, “God bless him and the legacy he would be proud of.”

Bindi always thinks of her father on special occasions. She also mentioned her father in her Father’s Day tribute in June. Aside from her father, Bindi complimented her husband, Chandler, and father-in-law, Chris Powell, as “amazing guys” who had a positive impact on her life.

“My father instilled in me the value of being strong when standing up for what I believe in, as well as empathy for all living things. Every day, my husband amazes me with his gentle and unwavering heart, and his love for our daughter is limitless. “My father-in-law works diligently for his family and is always willing to provide a helping hand,” she wrote. “These remarkable gentlemen inspire me, and I adore them.”

Many people were perplexed as to why Bindi left out her grandfather Bob from the homage. In a lengthy response, the “Dancing With the Stars” winner accused him of “psychological assault” and stated that she had been subjected to it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.