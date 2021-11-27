On Thanksgiving, Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin’s wife, reflects on a “challenging year” and “very dark struggles.”

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin’s wife, expressed her appreciation in a poignant Thanksgiving letter.

The 37-year-old yoga instructor posted an Instagram video of her daughters Carmen and Marilu shopping for groceries on Thursday, adding that she “didn’t take a photo of my full family today.”

Carmen dances for her little sister, who is sitting in a shopping cart, in the video before bowing in front of the camera.

Hilaria and her husband Alec have six children: Carmen Gabriela, eight, and Mara Luca Victoria, nine months, as well as Rafael Thomas, six, Leonardo ngel Charles, five, Romeo Alejandro David, three, and Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, thirteen months.

Hilaria reminisced on a “difficult year” in which she was accused of lying about her ancestry and Alec was involved in a fatal prop gun disaster on the set of his film “Rust.”

“I want to express my gratitude to you all. This has been a very [crash emoji]difficult year. I know for many, many of us…but for the time being, I’ll just speak from personal experience “she penned “I didn’t believe I’d make it all the way through at points. I’d like you to know how much you’ve helped me get through some difficult times. It was very reassuring to know you were there.” She continued to speak to her audience: “Yes, my children and husband, as well as my family and close friends, have been invaluable…but YOU, I don’t get to say this face to face because of the nature of social media and how far we are all separated… I want you to know and understand how grateful I am for you every day.” Hilaria went on to explain that she misses their talks and their community’s safety net, but that she hopes they will return soon.

While Hilaria did not identify the nature of her relationship, ""It's what all of this is about, in my opinion," she concluded in her piece, revealing that she has since learnt to say "I love you more." So, with all my grateful heart, I love you. Today is National Gratitude Day." Hilaria also used Instagram Stories to post some images of her children. She expressed her gratitude at her son's ability to spell in one post, saying that they should "work on some prettier words." She also thanked her husband in a following tweet, saying that he "cooked, did some cleaning, and is putting the boys to bed."