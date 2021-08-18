On Taika Waititi’s 46th birthday, Chris Hemsworth describes his assistant as “very helpful.”

On Tuesday, Chris Hemsworth headed to Instagram to post a video with hairstylist Luca Vannella and director Taika Watiti, who turned 46.

“Happy birthday @taikawaititi,” the 38-year-old actor captioned a video he sent to the filmmaker. Not only is he a fantastic director, but he’s also a huge help with vocal warm-ups and hair and makeup. He’s a true multi-talented individual #thorloveandthunder.”

Hemsworth is seen in the video getting his hair done by Vannella in the dressing area while dressed as Thor. Watiti is also in the room, singing a song while the rest of the group begins to giggle.

Soon after, Hemsworth joined Watiti and began singing with her. Watiti teased Vannella later in the video as he attempted to “correct” his hair while working on Hemsworth’s.

Celebrities and fans expressed their feelings in the comments area.

“Well, this seems like an absolutely sh-t time,” wrote comedian Celeste Barber, while Waititi added, “Jesus.” “Ha ha, he sounds like the greatest boss ever,” Australian fighter John Wayne Parr remarked.

Many admirers commended the director for wearing a sweater that portrayed Monkey D. Luffy from the manga series.

“I already love Taika, but I love that he’s wearing a One Piece sweater as well!” one fan remarked. “Yes, you have seen the ONE PIECE hoodie like me,” another fan remarked.

In terms of employment, Hemsworth is presently filming “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which is set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022. While Waititi is directing the film, he will also star as Korg.

On Sunday, the actor released the official teaser for Marvel’s next film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on Instagram, expressing his delight. “Hello, Shang-Chi, and welcome to the MCU!” He said in the caption, “Can’t wait to see this.” “It’s going to be epic!” says the narrator. The album will be released on September 3rd.”

Hemsworth will be seen in “Escape From Spiderhead,” which is now in post-production, in addition to Marvel’s project. The actor will also appear in the film “Furiosa,” which is set to hit theaters on June 22, 2023. Anya Taylor-Joy, Tom Hardy, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II feature in the film.