On Strictly The Real Full Monty, Christine McGuinness breaks down in tears as she confronts her fears.

On tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing, Christine McGuinness was in tears as she tackled her worries. The Complete Package The mother-of-three will appear in this year’s edition of the ITV event, which sees 12 celebrities strip down to their underwear to raise money for cancer research.

The former Miss Liverpool took part because four of her aunts and mother have all been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Christine, on the other hand, was recently diagnosed with autism and struggled with the first dance routine, admitting that she only felt comfortable dancing in a group.

Christine became extremely unhappy at a subsequent portion when she couldn’t make eye contact with James Jordan while performing.

She told the former Strictly Come Dancing pro about her issue, admitting that it’s something she battles with, before disclosing that she’s worried about being “misunderstood.”

Christine has three children, all of whom have been diagnosed with autism, and she stated that she was determined to keep going to set an example for them.

“They’re one of the reasons I’m doing this,” she explained, “because if I can’t push myself, how can I expect them to?”

Christine’s amazing journey was lauded by viewers of the broadcast on Twitter.

“Christine McGuinness is definitely pushing herself out of her comfort zone,” Miss McC added. “It’s rather emotional to watch her.” “I have to hand it to Christine – a hugely difficult thing to say on television,” Robin said. And kudos to @The JamesJordan for the way you handled Christine. #StrictlyTheRealFullMonty” “I adore Christine,” Cara added. What a courageous woman to undertake this presentation knowing how much she struggles. She is an inspiration to her children.” “I adore Christine McGuinness!” Emma wrote. What an incredible woman and an inspiration.” “Also, Christine is really bold to confront things that are triggers for her Autism!” Sam added. Her children will be ecstatic!”