On Strictly, how old is Kai Widdrington? The age of AJ’s dancing partner has been established.

After only three performances, AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington appear to be genuine Strictly contenders.

After the first two live shows results were added, the TV host, 33, and Kai topped the leaderboard with 65 points.

They scored 35 points last Saturday when they performed an American smooth to Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing from The Bodyguard.

This year, Kai is a new addition to the Strictly family, but he isn’t a first-time performer on the competition.

Since the show’s inception in 2017, he has participated as a professional on Dancing With the Stars Ireland, and he also appeared in many Strictly professional performances last year.

Kai began dancing at the age of nine and won the title of World Junior Latin-American Champion at the age of fourteen.

He made it to the final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2012, when he was 16 years old.

Kai is 26 years old and was born in Southampton on August 1995.

Tommy Widdrington, a former Premier League footballer, is his father, and his younger brother, Theo, plays for Havant & Waterlooville.

This year, three more professional dancers joined Strictly.

Nikita Kuzmin, 23, is coupled with Tilly Ramsey, and the pros in group dances are Cameron Lombard, 20, and Jowita Przystal, 27.