On Spotify, BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘Euphoria’ beats Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style.’

Jungkook of BTS has broken a Spotify record with his solo tune “Euphoria,” which has over 292.8 million streams, surpassing Psy’s “Gangnam Style” as the most streamed track by a male Korean solo act.

DJ Swivel, Candace Nicole Sosa, “Hitman” Bang, Supreme Boi, Melanie Joy Fontana, Adora, and BTS leader Namjoon collaborated on the song, which was released in 2018 as part of BTS’ album “Love Yourself: Answer.”

According to Bandwagon Asia, the track, which was also produced by DJ Swivel, was featured in the HBO series “Euphoria” season 1 finale.

Here’s Euphoria’s music video, which has racked up over 87 million views on YouTube since its debut in 2018.

“Euphoria” is a charming song that features Jungkook’s soulful vocals, which complement the song’s premise perfectly: the excitement of navigating youthful love. “Yeah yeah yeah yeah/Euphoria /Euphoria/Take my hands now/You are the reason of my euphoria,” the chorus line declares. The international success of Psy’s “Gangnam Style” in 2012 allowed South Korean bands to break into the international music industry. According to Bandwagon Asia, the song and its unusual choreography became a major hit in several countries, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the highest Hot 100 chart position by an Asian act at the time. Another BTS song, “Dynamite,” which debuted at No. 1 in 2020, beat it out.

Jungkook holds the record for the top two longest-charting Korean solo tunes on Spotify with “Euphoria” and “My Time,” despite the fact that he has yet to establish a solo career. The two songs are also the most successful Korean B-sides on the purchase-only chart.

On the Nov. 6 list, “Euphoria” is in first place with 87 frames, followed by “My Time” at 83 weeks (as of the chart dated Nov. 6).

Jungkook cited “Euphoria” as the song that best represents his talent as a vocalist in his “BE-hind Full Story” interview, which was broadcast by Bangtan TV in February.

“‘Euphoria’ is one of my favorite songs. But I believe my voice at the time was somewhere in between my previous baby-like sound and my current stable one. In the video, he says, “I think my voice was relatively natural, and my sentiments and efforts were included in the song.”