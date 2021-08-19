On social media, Lady Gaga was chastised for allegedly abandoning her former dog walker.

Lady Gaga is facing anger on social media after her former dog walker Ryan Fischer said he was “abandoned” after being shot while defending the singer’s puppies. He recently started a GoFundMe campaign to seek money to help him with his emotional and mental health issues.

As a result of the incident, Fischer proceeded on a cross-country road trip, according to his GoFundMe campaign page, to deal with “long spells of melancholy, doubt, and self-pity.” On Twitter, he’s getting a lot of love.

In February of this year, the incident grabbed headlines. Armed dognappers shot Fischer in the chest while walking Gaga’s French bulldogs Miss Asia, Koji, and Gustav in Los Angeles, and they were then kidnapped. The dog walker had surgery, and the puppies were found safe and sound after two days.

Fischer was evicted from his flat in April. The former dog walker has revealed that he feels “abandoned and unsupported” six months after the dognapping event. Many irate admirers of the “Shallow” singer flocked to Twitter on Wednesday to challenge her in response to his remarks.

“Lady gaga offered $500,000 to find her missing puppies, but she’s letting her dog walker to set up a gofundme because he’s now homeless and still dealing with his trauma,” one person said. I don’t expect much from wealthy people, but they never disappoint.”

“She could affect his life, for the rest of his life, without batting an eye,” one fan remarked, while another said, “Pity them, so distant from humanity.”

“WTF Lady Gaga?!,” one fan wrote on Fischer’s GoFundMe page. It’s unbelievable that the individual who was shot while attempting to stop your puppies from being stolen is still fighting! I’m a fan, but this is revolting. How could you be so callous to his PTSD as a result of this incident?”

Many people, on the other hand, backed Gaga. “Yeah, it’s not good if that’s the complete story,” one of them wrote. She didn’t give the gunmen $500k, but she did pay for Fischer’s medical treatment in full. Nonetheless, I believe she should continue to back him up. It’s possible he declined; after all, he claims he wants to leave Hollywood.”

Another supporter pointed out that this isn’t the first time the dog walker has set up a GoFundMe account.

The admirer wrote, “This is his second go fund me.” “He,” according to the Washington Newsday Brief News.