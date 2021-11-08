On ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Pete Davidson pokes fun at Aaron Rodgers’ vaccination claims.

On “Saturday Night Live,” Pete Davidson mocked Aaron Rodgers. As Rodgers, Davidson blasted the troubled NFL star’s vaccination claims on “Justice With Judge Jeanine” in the most recent episode of the show.

Following his interview on Friday’s “Pat McAffee Show,” Davidson’s Rodgers, who appeared alongside Cecily Strong as Jeanine Pirro, grumbled about the “woke Mob” chasing him. During the interview, he discussed his reasons for refusing to get vaccinated, claiming that after testing positive for COVID-19, he sought guidance from his pal Joe Rogan. He also defended his views by citing Martin Luther King, Jr. and others.

Davidson’s Rodgers told Pirro, “It’s my body and my COVID.” “It’s mine to give to anybody I wish.” Rodgers was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a positive COVID-19 test. “It’s gotten so bad that State Farm phoned and they’re not even giving me the Rodgers rate!” Davidson quipped on SNL about the additional ramifications of Rodgers not getting immunized. Much of the backlash directed at Rodgers after his Friday interview originates from his declaration earlier in the season that he was inoculated against COVID-19. While his comments led many to believe he had been vaccinated, he merely received homeopathic therapy from his personal doctor and was denied an exemption from the NFL-NFL Players Association COVID-19 procedures due to his “unvaccinated” status.

On Saturday Night Live, Davidson’s Rodgers remarked, “I never lied.” “I gathered all of my teammates in a huddle, moved their faces three inches away from my dripping mouth, and told them, “Trust me.” I’ve been immunized to some extent. “Good luck, team!” “Look, folks can talk all they want,” Davidson quipped about the response. But, at the end of the day, I still have a 7-1 record. In other words, seven of the eight persons I’ve infected are fine.” The NFL is presently reviewing Rodgers’ situation, and if found in breach of COVID-19 protocols, he might face sanctions. He might potentially face a fine from the league if he went to an indoor Halloween party with other players without being vaccinated.