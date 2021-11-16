On Remembrance Day, Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana by wearing this.

When Kate Middleton attended the Remembrance Day service in London on Sunday, she channeled her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

During the event, the Duchess of Cambridge joined Camilla Parker Bowles and Sophie, Countess of Wessex on the balcony. To commemorate the occasion, the three royals donned black clothing, various hats, and poppy pins.

Middleton wore an Alexander McQueen military-style jacket, which she had previously worn to the same event in 2018. She finished her ensemble with pearl earrings and a wide-brimmed hat that many recognized.

It was, according to reports, a very s