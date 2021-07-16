On Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will produce an animated series.

After quitting their roles as senior royals and relocating to California, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are donning new hats.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are producing a new animated series for Netflix called “Pearl” that merges history and fantasy, according to Archewell Productions, the couple’s production business.

Markle will executive produce the animated series alongside David Furnish, 58, a Canadian filmmaker best known for his 2019 film “Rocketman,” which is based on the life and music of Elton John.

“Pearl” is a film about a 12-year-old girl who embarks on a self-discovery trip inspired by historical female figures.

“Our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she struggles to conquer life’s daily challenges,” Markle said in a statement cited by Vanity Fair.

“I’m ecstatic that Archewell Productions, in collaboration with Netflix’s powerhouse platform and these outstanding producers, will bring you this new animated series that honors extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been looking forward to announcing this unique series, and I am thrilled we are able to do it today,” she continued.

Furnish, the husband of Elton John, Harry and Meghan’s close friend, voiced his enthusiasm for the new initiative.

“Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and I are both profoundly committed to sharing the inspiring and positive tales of amazing women from all around the world with a global audience of all ages. “The crew working on the project is incredible, and Netflix is the ideal partner,” he said.

Apart from Furnish, Markle will collaborate on “Pearl” with other executive producers such as Carolyn Soper, Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, and Amanda Rynda, according to US magazine.

According to Vanity Fair, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle inked a multi-year partnership with Netflix to produce a wide range of material, including feature films, children’s programs, documentaries, and docuseries, and “Pearl” is the first animated series for Archewell Productions.

“Our focus will be on generating material that not only informs but also inspires,” the couple declared after signing the Netflix pact in September 2020.

In April, Archewell Productions announced that it is working on a docuseries with The Invictus Games Foundation called “Heart of Invictus.” According to the US magazine, the docuseries will feature stories of perseverance and optimism from participants training for the Invictus Games in The Hague, which will take place in 2022.

