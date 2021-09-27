On National Daughters Day, Pumpkin Shannon honors her sister Alana and daughter Ella.

On the occasion of National Daughters Day, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon paid tribute to her own daughter, Ella Grace Efird, and her younger sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

The 21-year-old reality actress shared a series of images with her 3-year-old child and her 16-year-old sibling on Instagram on Saturday. Ella was seen smiling in the first photo, wearing a black and white striped frock with high pigtails. Alana posed in front of their main door with a bright smile on her face in another photo.

“To the two who drive me insane [face with tears of pleasure emoji and red heart emoji], Happy National Daughters Day.” Ella Grace, you made me a mother, and I’ll be eternally glad I was able to give you life,” Pumpkin began her caption.

“Alana, you’re my sister,” the reality star said, “but after taking care of you and basically having to be mom and sister, this day counts for you [as well].”

Ella and Alana, according to Pumpkin, have “personalities” that “light up” her world. She assured them that no matter what happened, she would always be there for them. “Look at you both, you can conquer the world,” she concluded her message to them.

Pumpkin’s mention of Alana on the occasion was well received by fans, as she has been her legal guardian for more over two years.

“Precious! One follower said, “I respect you for standing up and taking care of your sister.”

“You are a wonderful mother and it is wonderful of you to involve [Alana],” one person said.

“You are MOM-HERO-SUPERWOMAN!” exclaims the narrator. Alana and Ella Grace are extremely fortunate to have you as a role model, according to a third user.

Since Mama June left them in March 2019 to live with her then-boyfriend Geno Doak, Lauryn has been caring for her sister. Mama June has returned to their lives, although Pumpkin continues to have custody of Alana.

Pumpkin also looks after her newest bundle of joy, Bentley Jameson, who turned two months old last week, in addition to Ella and Alana. The pleased parent uploaded gorgeous images of her son wearing an apple-adorned onesie and a blue bib with printed dolphins to commemorate the occasion.

“Today is our lovely boy’s two-month birthday. Two months of waking up at 2 a.m., showering him with affection, and seeing him mature. Brief News from Washington Newsday.