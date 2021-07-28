On Mount Snowdon, two people were struck by lightning.

After being struck by lightning near the summit of Mount Snowdon, a woman was knocked unconscious and had blood flowing down her face.

Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team was dispatched to the mountain’s summit by North Wales Police just after 1:30 p.m. today.

By foot, mountain train, and rescue helicopter, the rescue crew arrived at the summit and discovered two women who had been struck by lightning.

After a lightning strike, the home was left ‘badly damaged.’

According to Mirror Online, the most critically injured woman had blood streaming down the side of her face and was losing consciousness.

The other, on the other hand, was not as badly hurt.

The rescue team took both of them back down the mountain to Clogwyn station, where they were taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor by helicopter.

The two women’s current state is unknown.

For much of today, the Snowdonia region has been pummeled by inclement weather.

Large hailstones have fallen, and ominous-looking funnel clouds have developed overhead, in addition to lightning strikes and thunderous thunder.

Stormy images were also reported in Liverpool, where a house was struck by lightning.

The forecast for the next few days isn’t much brighter, with a Met Office yellow weather warning for rain in force for Merseyside until tomorrow morning.