On Miami Beach, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Share Kisses [Photos].

In Thursday, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were seen kissing on Miami Beach.

A Twitter user uploaded a collection of images of the couple spending precious time together. PageSix said that Mendes was wearing black shorts while Cabello was wearing a blue bikini in the images.

Cabello was spotted kissing Mendes while holding his head in her hands, while the singer kept both hands on his waist.

Another Twitter user added a few more photographs of the pair having fun at the beach. Cabello appeared to be clutching a sunscreen bottle in her left hand in the first snap, while Mendes couldn’t take his gaze away from her.

The duo may also be seen walking on the beach together in other images.

The couple’s favorite place to spend quality time together appears to be Miami, as they visited the beach in June.

The “Cinderella” star called out people who body-shamed her after two weeks in Miami in June, but she didn’t say what the other person told her.

“I was simply minding my own business running in the park trying to be fit and healthy,” she claimed in the video. “I was jogging and being like a regular person who doesn’t tuck it in all the time, and I was wearing a top that showed my tummy, and I wasn’t tucking it in because I was running and existing like a normal person who doesn’t tuck it in all the time.” She continued, “Being at war with your body is so last season.”

Mendes, on the other hand, has gotten a lot of attention for his beach figure. A Twitter user posted images of himself on a recent trip to Miami.

The pair got together to celebrate Halloween last weekend. On Monday, Mendes turned to Instagram to share two images and a cute dancing video of himself and Cabello dressed up for Halloween.

The couple started dating in September of this year.

Mendes will appear in the comedic musical film “Summer of Love,” directed by Ivan Reitman, on the work front. The film is now in the pre-production stage. Cabello, on the other hand, was recently featured in “Cinderella,” a musical love tale that premiered on Amazon Prime in September.