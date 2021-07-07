On Merseyside, an unclaimed £1 million EuroMillions ticket was sold, and time is running out to collect the reward.

The owner of a £1 million unclaimed National Lottery ticket has only a few days to claim their prize.

On January 15, a winning EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker ticket was purchased in Sefton, and the happy winner only has a week to claim their prize.

It’s difficult to believe that someone could win £1 million and go completely unnoticed, but it happens more often than you might think, whether it’s due to a misplaced ticket or a missed lottery draw.

Nine rewards have not yet been claimed or validated and paid out, according to the National Lottery website.

EuroMillions participants have a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket automatically.

MNGF 22971 was the winning code on January 15, 2021, and the lucky ticket holder has until July 14, 2021 to redeem the reward.

On March 12 of this year, another unclaimed £1 million winning ticket was purchased in adjacent Cheshire East.

“Time is running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hoping that someone will come forward at the last minute to collect the money,” Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, stated.

“We urge everyone to double-check their old tickets one last time or seek for a missing EuroMillions ticket anywhere. This life-changing reward could help someone out there realize their ambitions.

“In accordance with government instructions, we encourage everyone to check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app, and to buy or check their tickets in retail.

“When you play online through the website or app, your ticket is reviewed, and you will receive an email notification if you win a prize. You may also use the National Lottery app to see if you’re a winner by scanning your retail tickets.

“Claim your prize by calling the National Lottery Line at 0333 234 5050 if you have the winning ticket.”

If no one claims the winning ticket by the prize claim period, the prize money, plus any interest earned, will be used to support National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.