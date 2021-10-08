On Leaving ‘The Resident,’ Emily VanCamp Breaks Her Silence.

After months of silence about her impending departure from “The Resident,” Emily VanCamp has stated that she has opted to leave the medical drama in order to spend more time with her family.

In Tuesday’s emotional episode, the beloved character of Nicolette Nevin from “The Resident” bid her goodbye after four years. Nic, played by Emily VanCamp, was pronounced deceased after suffering injuries in a vehicle accident.

VanCamp claims that her taping schedules in many places, as well as the limits imposed by the epidemic, caused her to reconsider her life goals. VanCamp’s turning point came in September, when she gave birth to her first child, Iris. The “Revenge” alum said the experience reinforced her choice to leave the show so she could devote her time to her growing family.

She told Deadline, “I spent so many years on network television, but then my priorities evolved.”

“I believe that there comes a time in every woman’s life—in every person’s life—when it becomes less about work and more about family, and I believe that this is what occurred to me while I was filming the show. With so many episodes in a different city with COVID thrown in, most of us couldn’t visit our family for nearly a year. “It definitely reaffirmed for me that my heart is with my family right now,” she concluded.

Nurse Nic went on a spa trip in the opening episode of season 5 of “The Resident,” leaving her daughter Gigi with Conrad, the child’s father, played by actor and series co-producer Matt Czuchry. Nic’s spa getaway, however, turned into a nightmare after she was involved in a car accident that left her brain dead.

Conrad said his final goodbyes to Nic, his lifelong girlfriend, on Tuesday, after she died to her head injuries. Several of Nic’s organs were also donated in Episode 3, including her trachea, which was given to a patient suffering from the long-term consequences of COVID-19.

VanCamp told Deadline that her departure from the program was a “bittersweet moment” and that she had been talking about it for a long time.

“I had such a great time doing ‘The Resident’ for the four years I was on it,” she remarked. “Frequently, you will hear of someone leaving a program because something unpleasant had occurred or because there was bad blood. In this situation, though, it’s the polar opposite. Between all of us, there is nothing but love and respect, and this decision was not easy for anyone. Brief News from Washington Newsday.