On Kristen Bell’s 41st birthday, Dax Shepard greets her and wishes her “another 100 years.”

Dax Shepard paid a lovely tribute to his wife Kristen Bell on social media on her birthday.

The 46-year-old actor celebrated Bell’s 41st birthday by posting a sweet snapshot of the actress of “The Good Place” on Instagram. She’s sitting at what appears to be a wooden table, wearing a cowboy hat, black blouse, denim sweater, and black boots.

Shepard captioned the photo, “Happy Birthday Cowgirl.” “Only your heart and buns outshine your beauty. Here’s to another 100 years on the saddle for you. @kristenanniebell [five red heart emoji]

Shepard’s post for his wife drew a lot of attention, and his fans expressed their love and birthday greetings to her.

Rutledge Wood wished KB a happy birthday.

“Have a wonderful birthday, lovely!” Mary Steenburgen penned the script.

“It’s true that my birthday twin is superior to yours! “Happy birthday, beautiful,” said another.

“Have a wonderful birthday, Kristen!!! “She’s really cute!” exclaimed a fourth netizen.

“Wishing you a very happy birthday, Kristen!” Thank you for being an inspiration and a beacon of hope in this dark world!” a fifth user commented

Shepard enjoys posting pictures of his wife to social media. He’s also posted Bell’s nudes on the internet before.

He posted a photo of the “Frozen” voice actor on Instagram last month. Bell was spotted sitting on her knees in the sand, wearing nothing but her underwear. “Dear Rick, you have the nicest bus in the business,” read the text placed on the photo.

Shepard captioned the photo, “For @rickglassman, but let’s be honest, really for @kristenanniebell.”

Many people commented on the post, and many of them applauded the couple’s connection. One even said how many times Shepard shared his wife’s nudes on social media.

One user remarked, “This is the second naked image you’ve uploaded of your wife in about a month LMAO.”

“You two are both crazy awesome,” one person said, “but no lie, she is complete perfection.”

On Mother’s Day, the “Armchair Expert” host tweeted another naked photo of Bell. In the photo, she was seen doing the three-legged downward-facing dog stance while in the sun, wearing nothing but socks. Shepard covered her behind with a red box, which he followed with a nice comment.

He stated on Instagram, “Mom’ing has evolved since I was a kid…and I’m here for it.” “Take a look at this specimen: she’s kind, gentle, nurturing, amusing, incredibly talented, generous, and both hard and soft. My daughters and I won the MegaMom Lottery in a big way. We are ecstatic and grateful. Brief News from Washington Newsday.