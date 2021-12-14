On Katherine Schwarzenegger’s birthday, Chris Pratt writes a sweet note [photos].

On Monday, Chris Pratt wrote a nice greeting for his wife, author Katherine Schwarzenegger, on Instagram, in honor of her birthday. Schwarzenegger, who turned 32 this year, also published a series of images of himself in a bikini, smiling for the camera.

The author may be seen emerging out of the water in a black swimsuit with a big smile in the first photo. Schwarzenegger’s mother, journalist Maria Shriver, kissed her on the cheeks in the next snap.

In the next two images, Schwarzenegger wore a white blouse and a baseball cap with an American flag to showcase her huge smile for the camera.

Along with the photographs, Pratt provided a lengthy caption. “Honey, have a wonderful birthday! You are an amazing wife, mother, stepmother, and life companion. I can’t image how lost I’d be if you weren’t there for me “The 42-year-old made a point.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star went on to describe his wife as “gorgeous, tough as nails, rational, genuinely intelligent, tremendously clever,” and a “total boss” who is always on the go.

The actor also expressed gratitude to Schwarzenegger for his assistance and guidance over the previous few years.

“Our Union is a daily reminder that God is looking out for us since we fit so perfectly into one other’s life,” Pratt concluded. “Navigating the strange circumstances of our planet is a job I can’t do by myself.” The actor expressed his gratitude for not having to deal with life’s strange challenges alone. “Your desire to help others is infectious. I’m just glad for the peace you provide to our home on a regular basis. Honey, I adore you so much. Greetings on your special day! “He came to a conclusion.

Pratt married Schwarzenegger in 2019 and the couple has a one-year-old daughter named Lyla Maria Pratt. The actor also has a 9-year-old son named Jack with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris, who married cinematographer Michael Barrett in August.

On the same day, Schwarzenegger’s father, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, shared a throwback photo of him and his daughter staring at a dinosaur when she was a child on Instagram.

“Thank you daddy, love you,” Katherine Schwarzenegger replied to her father’s lovely message.

On the professional front, Pratt’s next project is “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which is set to hit theaters on June 10, 2022.