On June 19, the legal necessity for facemasks will be lifted.

If the remaining lockdown limitations are lifted as expected next month, facemasks may no longer be required in certain instances.

If England’s limits are eased on July 19, Cabinet minister George Eustice made the promise today.

“Well, what we want to achieve by July 19, and the Prime Minister said that the data looks excellent to be able to have that end, is to eliminate all of the legal constraints,” the Environment Secretary told Sky News.

“All of the legal obligations to perform things have been removed completely.”

He stated that he would not continue to wear a facemask, but that it was a personal choice.

“Now, whether there will still be some people who choose to wear masks or whether it will be recommended in some contexts, that’s a different story,” Mr Eustice added.

“However, the goal of the last stage is to eliminate the legal obligation to do these things.”

“I wouldn’t, no,” Mr Eustice responded when asked if he would continue to wear a mask after the limitations are lifted.

“I have to be honest, I want to return back to normal as soon as I’m informed it’s okay not to.” I believe many individuals will wish to remove their masks.”