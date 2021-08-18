On Instagram, Ryan Reynolds reveals major ‘Free Guy’ celebrity cameos [photos].

Ryan Reynolds is grateful for the cameo appearances of his celebrity friends in his new film “Free Guy.”

On Tuesday, the “Deadpool” star thanked them on Instagram, posting photographs of himself with Chris Evans, Channing Tatum, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and John Krasinski.

“This is a film about friendship,” says the narrator. And friendship is just showing up at its most basic level,” Reynolds wrote in the description. “While I don’t have images of everyone who showed up for this film, here’s to all the great friends that showed up. #FreeGuy.”

The photographs of Reynolds with Evans and Tatum look to have been taken on the set of “Free Guy,” while the others do not. However, Jackman, Johnson, and Krasinksi only had voice appearances and did not appear on-screen.

Reynolds’ followers couldn’t help but be enthralled by the film’s numerous star appearances, particularly Evans’ brief appearance.

“About died when Chris Evans had his cameo,” one user said, emoji tears of joy in his face.

“WHEN CHRIS APPEARED, EVERYONE YELLED AND CLAPPED,” said another.

A third said, “The Chris Evans cameo was amazing, loved it, and liked the movie so much.”

Evans decided to film a cameo despite his busy schedule filming his Apple TV+ drama “Defending Jacob,” according to director Shawn Levy.

“I remember Chris saying, ‘Well, I’m pretty busy, but if you can get me in and out in like 10 minutes, that would be great.’ ‘Why not?’ answered the director.

Evans was allegedly snuck into a restaurant with all of the windows covered up, according to Levy. He explained, “Chris rolled up, we walked him directly into his place in front of the camera, shot him, hugged it out, and he was on his way in less than 10.”

Reynolds’ “Free Guy” had a good domestic opening weekend, grossing $28.4 million in North American theaters. Over the weekend, the actor toasted its triumph by posting a poster on Instagram with the text “#1 Movie In The World.”

“Well, if everyone says so,” says the narrator. #FreeGuy is now playing in theaters. A lot of cool stuff happens. Is Joe Keery’s Instagram account still active? Reynolds added in the caption, “I can’t tag him.”

Reynolds also revealed on Saturday, one day after the film’s debut, that a sequel is in the works. “Aaaannnd, after three years of promoting ‘Free Guy’ as an original IP film, Disney announced today that a sequel is in the works. He exclaimed, “Woo hoo!!” on Twitter.