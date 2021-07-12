On Instagram, Pumpkin Shannon keeps fans updated on her second pregnancy: ‘The Best Is Yet To Come’ is a phrase that means “the best is yet to come.”

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, Mama June Shannon’s daughter, flaunted her large baby belly to her followers on social media ahead of the delivery of her second child.

The 21-year-old reality star shared a photo she snapped in front of a mirror on Friday, showing her smiling as she captured the moment. Pumpkin is wearing a white oversized shirt in the photo. Her left hand was holding her phone, which she used to shoot the photo, and her right hand was resting on her stomach.

With a blue butterfly and blue heart emoji, Pumpkin wrote in the caption, “The best is yet to come.”

Many followers congratulated the We TV star in the comments section. A number of people inquired about her due date, since they are eager to meet Pumpkin’s new baby.

“I’m really looking forward to this one. When do you think you’ll be due?” one written

“You have a fantastic appearance. Another person said, “I’m patiently waiting for your new baby.”

Mama June, 41, moved to the comments section to speak to the supporters. When asked about the baby’s expected arrival, Pumpkin disclosed that her daughter is due on July 25.

Pumpkin and her husband Josh Efird, 24, announced that they are expecting a baby boy before the fifth season of their reality show “Mama June: From Not To Hot” ended last month.

Pumpkin went on to say that her and Josh are name their second kid Bentley Jameson on Instagram. Ella Grace, the stars’ 3-year-old daughter, is already theirs.

When Pumpkin’s reality show returns, fans will most likely get to meet his son. “From Not To Hot” has yet to be formally renewed by We TV, but Mama June has already announced on social media that she and her family will be back on the small screen later this year.

Mama June said in a video clip she released on Instagram earlier this month, “Sorry there isn’t another episode right now, but I assure you guys, we’ll be back.”

Fans were scared that Mama June and her family wouldn’t be back for another season after they told Entertainment Weekly in May that they were happy with walking away from reality television and wanted to live a regular life.