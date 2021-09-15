On Instagram, Pumpkin Shannon flaunts her post-baby body.

About two months after giving birth to her second kid with husband Josh Efird, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon flaunted her post-baby physique on social media.

The 21-year-old reality star shared her first full-body photo since giving birth to her baby, Bentley Jameson, in July on Instagram on Tuesday.

The mother of two smiles broadly in the shot as she stands in front of her home’s front entrance. She’s dressed in a bright orange sweater and denim jeans.

She said in the post, “Back by popular demand,” before hinting that they were filming scenes for their family’s reality program that day. “Photo credit: Danny, cameraman.”

Many admirers were overjoyed to see Pumpkin’s most recent update, as she has been largely dormant on the photo-sharing platform since the birth of her baby. They also complimented her on her appearance following her pregnancy.

“Wow, you look incredible!!! One fan wrote, “I hope you and your family are doing well.”

“Pumpkin, you look fantastic! Another said, “Can’t wait to see [you]back on my TV.”

“You have such a sweet face. A third commenter wrote, “Congratulations on being a mum to a cute little boy, too.”

The last time the We TV star posted on social media was in August, when she celebrated the one-month birthday of her newborn boy. She posted a series of photos of Bentley and captioned them with a heartfelt message for him.

“On the 21st, our sweet child turned a month old! Despite the fact that he doesn’t do much other than sleep and poop in his diapers, he is a wonderful lover. I can’t wait to see you develop more. “Mommy, daddy, and big sister all adore you,” she wrote.

Pumpkin proudly displayed the “sibling love” between her two children, Bentley and Ella Grace, in another post she published a week after giving birth. At the moment, she posted a photo of Ella kissing her newborn brother on the head.

The family is currently working on a new season of their reality show. June Shannon, Pumpkin’s mother, recently verified this in a TikTok video, admitting that she’s been spending more time with her children and grandkids while filming Season 6 of “Mama June: From Not To Hot.”