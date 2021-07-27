On Instagram, Pumpkin Shannon and her daughter Ella show their love for Bentley, a newborn baby.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon-Efird, June Shannon’s daughter, just shared new images of her newborn kid, Bentley Jameson, on Instagram.

From the time she announced her pregnancy until her son’s birth on July 21, the 21-year-old reality star kept her fans updated on her second child via social media. For the time being, she shows no indications of slowing down.

On Monday, Pumpkin posted a snapshot of Bentley sleeping happily in their room to the photo-sharing platform. The baby is dressed in a lovely onesie with gray and black stars all over it in the photo. While snoozing happily on top of what appeared to be a pillow, Baby Bentley has his right hand on his cheek.

She referenced a quotation from Shel Silverstein’s “The Giving Tree” in the caption, writing, “And she loved a young child very, very much, more than she loved herself.”

Pumpkin also posted a new photo of her 3-year-old daughter Ella Grace Efird carrying her baby brother on her own to her Instagram page. Ella appears to be overjoyed in the photo, flashing a large smile while hugging her blanket-clad sibling.

The caption stated, “I’m a BIG sister.”

Positive remarks poured in from a large number of fans. Many people have pointed out that Bentley resembles his father, Joshua Efird, who is 25 years old.

One reader remarked, “That’s the loveliest image I’ve ever seen Ella’s looks so big and grown up, what a sweet and gorgeous little sister.”

“It’s just adorable. He looks exactly like Josh, by the way. “Congratulations, Pumpkin,” said another.

A third person said, “He looks so much like Josh.”

Pumpkin developed an Instagram account for her first child so that she could keep admirers up to speed on her daughter’s achievements.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the We TV star proudly displayed her second child with Josh on social media. She uploaded a series of photos from the hospital with the newborn. A close-up shot of Josh beaming while cradling his mini-me was also included in one of the photos.

“Our baby boy has finally arrived after being admitted to the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with severe contractions. Meet Bentley Jameson Efird, who weighs 7 pounds and 10 ounces,” Pumpkin said in the description.

When their show “Mama June: From Not To Hot” returns, fans will see more of Pumpkin and her family, including her younger sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 15, and her 41-year-old controversial mother. Brief News from Washington Newsday.