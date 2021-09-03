On Instagram, Nicki Minaj posts videos of her 11-month-old baby boy.

Nicki Minaj gave fans a glimpse inside her gratifying life as a mother. The singer of “The Pinkprint” came to Instagram on Thursday to tell fans that her baby child is growing up quickly and learning to say “Hi!”

Minaj, who gave birth to her son on September 30, 2020, may have just caught the first word her baby learns before turning one.

“Say, ‘Me and mama laughed at it,’ Papa.” What are you up to, Booboo? In the video, Minaj, 38, exclaims, “Say hello!” Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty were both astonished and happy when their baby responded with an unmistakable “Hi.”

“Papa, say, ‘Mama, I know I’m a cute boy,’” the first-time mother said in another footage, attempting to teach her baby new words. “Are you a cute young man?”

The small kid, whom Minaj affectionately refers to as “Papa Bear,” is seen enjoying his baby walker in the next film, while Minaj exclaims, “Get outta here!”

Petty previously shared a sweet video of her son learning to walk while she holds him up.

“You’re trying to accomplish all of that today?” Minaj can be heard saying in the video. You’re not attempting to accomplish all of this today? Is it possible that I’m bothering you? “Did you get it?”

“Mama, I had it!” Minaj says, imagining a response from “Papa Bear.” Please, just leave me alone. Mama, I don’t have time for all of that.”

When it comes to her son, Minaj keeps things private. She didn’t start posting pictures of him until he was three months old, in January.

“Thank you very much, #PapaBear, for selecting me to be your mama. She commented at the time, “Wishing you guys a joyful and prosperous New Year.” “Thank you for all of your love and support on our journey. It meant a great deal to me.”

“Becoming a mother is the most rewarding job I’ve ever had. “Sending love to all the supermoms out there,” Minaj wrote. “Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this difficult time,” the rapper added.