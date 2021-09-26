On Instagram, Married At First Sight performers might earn £181,000 per year.

The sixth season of Married at First Sight UK has had viewers on the edge of their seats when eight couples married barely moments after meeting for the first time.

According to Google search data, the current season is the most popular in the UK, with interest increasing 566 percent over the previous season.

According to a new survey by Casumo, the show’s best earners on Instagram are expected to earn upwards of £100K per year through sponsored posts.

Amy Christopher of Married at First Sight is the show’s top Instagram earner.

Amy could make up to £181.3K a day if she submitted one piece of sponsored content per day to her 118,000 followers.

The former glamour model, who is already a successful internet broadcaster, is the show’s highest expected income.

Josh Christie, an insurance professional and part-time model, has a following of 67,900 people on Instagram, which means he could make a stunning £106.7K.

Despite her brief stint on the show, controversial participant Nikita, who was eliminated from the process for violating behavioural guidelines, might still carve out a rich career as an influencer.

In fact, if she posts regularly, she might make up to £63.3K per year from sponsored posts thanks to her 45,300 followers.

Alexis Economou might earn £33,700 a year, while Ant Poole may earn £31k.