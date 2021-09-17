On Instagram, Kim Kardashian addresses her strange Met Gala outfit.

Kim Kardashian appears to have revealed additional details about her odd Met Gala dress for 2021.

Following the Met Gala, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star’s gown became a big topic. She wore a black Balenciaga bodysuit that covered her head to toe, including her face, when she arrived.

Her dress was rumored to be inspired by her estranged husband Kanye West’s album “Donda.” She has remained his supporter despite their breakup. She was also present at all of the album’s listening events.

She shared further details about her dress on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. She retweeted a number of responses to her fashion statement.

She shared a Vogue article on how she “rewrote the laws of the red carpet.” Janelle Okwodu, the outlet’s senior fashion and culture writer, stated, “The attire completely obscured her features and legendary body, giving the reality star something she hasn’t had in a long time: obscurity.”

“For someone who is usually attacked for being overtly sexual, Kim demonstrated she can cover every square inch of skin and still find a way to be mocked and ridiculed,” the 40-year-old reality star added in a tweet. THAT is the culture of the United States.”

Diet Prada’s Instagram Story on stardom and privacy was also reposted by Kardashian.

“When you’re famous, you can practically change your look to ‘anonymous.’ Whatever you think of her new course, it isn’t boring,” the statement said.

She also posted a piece from The Cut with the headline, “Is That You, Kim Kardashian?” Demna Gvasalia of Balenciaga, Kim’s also-shrouded date, explains anti-glamour.”

Kardashian posted photos of her clothes from the event to her Instagram account. Her fans liked it and gave it a thumbs up.

“Your epic,” wrote Ash K Holm.

Heart emojis were left in the comments by Nicole Williams English, Lala, and Snoh Aalegra, among others. Many people believe she’s back with Kanye West because of the way he dressed up for his “Donda” album.

One person remarked, “Tell us you’re back with Kayne without telling us you’re back with Kayne.”

Another wrote, “Kimberly, if y’all get back together, just say [that]damn.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, the “Gold Digger” rapper desired Kardashian’s return. He is said to be attempting to reclaim her and prove himself to her. Kardashian is “evaluating her choices” while prioritizing her children.

"It's tough to just sum up Kim and Kanye's profound affection for one other and their many incredible moments.