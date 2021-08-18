On Instagram, Kendall Jenner flaunts Devin Booker’s gold medal.

While on a lakeside trip, Kendall Jenner proudly sported her boyfriend Devin Booker’s gold medal.

Booker was pictured reclining on a boat in an Instagram post on Tuesday, wearing the gold medal he received as a member of Team USA’s basketball team at the Tokyo Summer Games earlier this month.

Booker captioned the photo, “LAKE BOI.”

According to ET, the 25-year-old supermodel celebrated her boyfriend’s Olympic victory by posting a screenshot of the winning basketball team with a gold medal emoji on her Instagram Story earlier this month.

On Aug. 7, Booker and his USA Basketball teammates overcame France at Saitama Super Arena to win gold in the Olympics.

Kris Jenner also congratulated her daughter’s boyfriend on his gold medal by posting photographs of him on her Instagram Story.

Kendall is more open about her romance with the Olympic gold medalist than she is about her personal life, according to the ET article.

Kendall even answered a fan’s question on why she seems to have a thing for basketball players during the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians: The Final Curtain” reunion program.

If someone has done their research, I don’t solely date basketball guys, but I’m not ashamed that I have a type,” she added, adding, “I’m also just a true basketball enthusiast, so it’s just kind of happened.”

“[My sister] Kylie [Jenner] and I have had the opportunity to witness our elder sisters go through marriages, relationships, breakups, and all of these things, and do them quite publicly,” she said of why she keeps quiet about her relationships.

To be perfectly honest, I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better [to remain private]. I simply feel that it’s a personal thing that no one else should judge or know about.”

According to ET, Kendall and Booker are having fun with their relationship and aren’t putting any pressure on each other.

The NBA star, according to the insider, is “nice, clever, fun, and definitely not a player.” “He was reared with high moral principles and is quite courteous. Kendall thinks that’s a very appealing quality.”