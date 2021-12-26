On Instagram, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn post the first photos of their newborn son.

The first images of Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s baby boy have been released.

Mulaney, 39, and Munn, 41, who welcomed their first child together last month, shared a gorgeous photo of the baby boy and revealed his name on Instagram on Friday.

“Meet Malcolm Hip Mulaney,” the comedian captioned a photo of their baby boy snoozing in a soft blanket and wearing a baby blue beanie. “He has the rest of his life ahead of him.” He hasn’t even attempted seltzer. I’m completely enamored with him and his entire situation. “Best wishes for the holidays.” Malcolm was nestled up against the same soft blanket Mulaney shared in his post, and the first-time parent shared her own photo of him.

“My Golden Ox baby,” the “X-Men: Apocalypse” star said in the caption, keeping it short and sweet. Malcolm