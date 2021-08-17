On Instagram, Joe Jonas posts a naked selfie with his wife Sophie Turner.

Joe Jonas released photos from his 32nd birthday party, including a nudist selfie with his wife Sophie Turner. On Monday, the “Sucker” singer used Instagram to share a photo slideshow of his big day, which included Masters Tournament-themed decorations and a cappuccino-shaped cake.

Other photographs in the post included one of Jonas playing the piano, another of his wife raising her glass in toast, and still another of the couple posing from the bar of the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge.

Turner and Jonas pose in front of a mirror in the slideshow’s final image, with Jonas not wearing anything. The photo showed a naked Jonas standing behind his wife, cleaning his teeth, while Turner sat in front of a vanity mirror, probably doing her makeup.

He said in the caption, “Thank you, everyone, for the b-day love yesterday,” before adding “#32” to signify his age.

Turner also used Instagram to wish her husband a happy birthday, posting photographs of him dressed casually in a golf-inspired attire and surrounded by streamers and golden mylar balloons. In the caption, she wrote, “Birthday boy.”

On social media, his sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas, as well as his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas, wished him a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday, Joe,” Priyanka tweeted. “Wishing you love and all the best things in life!”

Jonas’ private birthday celebrations came just three weeks after he and his wife celebrated their daughter Willa’s first birthday. On July 22, 2020, they welcomed their first child together, a year after they married in an intimate Las Vegas wedding ceremony. Later that year, in France, they said “I do” for the second time.

Turner paid tribute to Jonas on Father’s Day this year, calling him “the best baby daddy.” She tweeted, “Happy Father’s Day to the greatest dad and all the dads out there.” “Get that cooler, grab your spatula, put your sandals on, and begin grillin’.” Joe, you’re the best baby daddy I’ve ever seen; it brings me immense joy to watch.”