On Instagram, Jazz Jennings announces the premiere date for Season 7 of “I Am Jazz”: ‘I’m ecstatic.’

Jazz Jennings has finally revealed the news that her followers have been waiting for for the past few months. The reality star has officially disclosed the premiere date for the seventh season of her family’s TLC show.

The 20-year-old LGBT rights activist shared a snapshot of her family in front of a water fountain on Instagram on Sunday. She expressed her delight for the return of their TV show in the caption.

“I am thrilled to inform you that Season 7 of ‘I Am Jazz’ will premiere on [TLC] on November 30th. “My family and I are looking forward to continuing to share our journey with you,” she added.

Sander Jennings, her older brother, soon commented on her post, writing, “This new season is unlike any other!!!” I can’t wait to show it to you all.”

Many fans responded positively to the tweet, since they had been asking for an update on the family’s reality program since its renewal for Season 7 was announced earlier this year.

One user remarked, “Can’t wait to see you all back [red heart emoji]adore your dress in this shot Jazz.”

“Yaasss! Finally, you’ve returned. Another person said, “I’m very thrilled to watch the next season.”

“At long last, you’ve returned! I’m overjoyed. “I’ve been wondering when your program is going to come back,” a third user added.

Sander also teased followers on his personal Instagram account about what to expect from Season 7. He shared a video he created with Jazz in which they discuss the items that were captured for the show.

“Season 7 will emphasize the strength of my [family’s] bond even more. “Fun family activities,” Jazz remarked, referring to her weight loss challenges. “[And] each sibling taking their own life path,” Sander added.

“You will not want to miss this season,” the siblings exclaimed in the video, which also included photographs and snippets from the upcoming chapter.

The coronavirus outbreak forced Season 7 to be postponed. Season 6 was supposed to end in March 2020, but it was actually shot in 2019. This indicates that the next season will begin roughly two years after the previous one.

Despite the fact that the family members were careful not to reveal too many details about Season 7 on social media, observant viewers were able to uncover hints that the show had begun filming. Brief News from Washington Newsday.