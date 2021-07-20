On Instagram, did Justin Bieber hint at Hailey Baldwin’s possible pregnancy? ‘Change This Caption,’ says the model.

Justin Bieber appeared to allude to his wife Hailey Baldwin’s impending pregnancy, but she quickly clarified the situation.

The “Yummy” singer recently uploaded a black-and-white snapshot of himself and Baldwin on Instagram. The 24-year-old model is seen wearing a white crop top and bikini, as well as a matching cap and black sunglasses. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old singer of “Baby” is seated next to her, dressed in a Hawaiian shirt and printed shorts.

Bieber wrote, “Mom and dad.”

Bieber’s post drew a variety of responses, with many people speculating that it was already a baby announcement.

“Wait a minute, what? “MOM AND DAD?” one of them exclaimed.

“Is there a baby on the way?” another person wrote.

Another fan said, “Tell her we’re waiting for her postings,” referring to Baldwin’s pregnancy announcement post.

“Wait, what?” says the narrator. Kristina Levina was curious.

Baldwin was concerned that the caption might be misinterpreted by many people, so she left a comment on the post and encouraged her husband to change it. After numerous people enquired in the comments section if they were already expecting their first child, she gave a solution to resolve the issue right now.

“I think u should modify this description to Dog Mom and Dad before anyone gets it twisted,” she said, emoji tears streaming down her face.

Both of their supporters reacted to Baldwin’s statement in different ways. Many people urged the couple to start a family. Meanwhile, other people were irritated by her public correction of her husband.

One person said, “We want babybiebers.”

“I’m not hating on you guys, but she played you and went too far with this one. If she was that concerned about what others thought, an adult lady would call or text her husband. Another added, “Perhaps tell him to modify this in person while she’s always around him?” “She also has fan accounts that promote this phony mother and father nonsense. Are you ready for the mic to drop? It may be cute on Jailey’s account, but it isn’t cute on Justin’s. PERIOD.”

After seeing a photo of Bieber and Baldwin with their niece, Iris, last year, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson prophesied that they would have a baby. The “Sorry” singer is topless in the photo, wearing a blue helmet and a black face mask while cradling the baby in his arms.

“Scroll through and whiter [sic]the most squishy cute gumdrop ever!!!” says my baby niece Iris. @alaiabaldwin and @andrewaronow, we adore you! She’s priceless!” Bieber expressed himself on Instagram.

The “Fast and Furious” star praised the photo and even promised the pair that they would be married. Brief News from Washington Newsday.