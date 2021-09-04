On Instagram, Angelina Jolie posts rare photos of her daughters Shiloh and Zahara.

Angelina Jolie showed her fans what kept her kids occupied over the summer.

On her new Instagram account, the “Maleficent” actress shared rare photographs of her children, whom she shares with estranged husband Brad Pitt.

Jolie captioned the photographs, “End of #summerreading.” “These are some of our family’s favorites. I’d want to hear about yours.”

In the first photo, Jolie’s daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, who was adopted by her parents from an Ethiopian orphanage when she was 6 months old, can be seen reading Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye.” She had numerous earrings and a septum ring.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, read Akala’s teen novel “The Dark Lady” in the second photo. Her hair was pulled back in a bun and she wore a black sweatshirt.

Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, are Jolie’s children.

One person said, “The Jolie girls are very gorgeous,” while another wrote, “How beautiful they are.”

A third fan added, “Love you and your family.”

Certain of Jolie’s fans also suggested some novels for her children to read.

“Alice Walker’s The Color Purple! One individual suggested Paulo Coelho’s “The Alchemist,” while another offered “Masterpiece.”

Another user recommended William Paul Young’s “The Shack.” A fourth Instagram user remarked, “Furiously Happy by Jenny Lawson is a favorite of mine.”

In August, Jolie took to Instagram to post a letter she got from an anonymous teen girl in Afghanistan, who expressed her fear about the Taliban’s rise to power.

The actress gained 8.9 million followers in just three days. She currently has 10.2 million followers and is growing.

Rupert Grint, Sir David Attenborough, and Jennifer Aniston all broke the Guinness World Record for the shortest time to reach one million Instagram followers.

In less than five hours, Aniston had amassed a million followers. In four hours and 44 minutes, Attenborough broke her record, while Grint’s account gained a million followers in just four hours and one minute. Jolie, on the other hand, only took three hours to achieve 2.1 million followers.