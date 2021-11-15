On his return to Anfield with Aston Villa, Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard breaks his quiet.

Steven Gerrard has conceded that he will be unable to ‘manage the noise’ around his imminent Liverpool reunion.

Last week, the Reds icon was selected as Aston Villa’s next manager, succeeding Dean Smith, who has since been named as Norwich City’s new manager.

Gerrard was in command of Glasgow Rangers for just over three years, winning the Scottish Premiership for the first time in a decade last season.

The 41-year-old is in his first full week as Villa Park’s manager, and he recently gave his first complete interview since taking over.

Gerrard is expected to join Liverpool.