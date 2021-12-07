On his last day of work, Mandy Moore pays tribute to her father, a pilot.

Don Moore, also known as “Captain Don,” Mandy Moore’s father, took his final flight as an American Airlines pilot on Monday.

Captain Don has worked for the company for more than four decades, and Moore used the occasion to thank him for everything he has done.

“For our family, it’s the end of an era. “He’s reached the mandatory retirement age (65) after 42 years at the company, and he’s bidding goodbye to a career that he’s always stated seemed more like a hobby,” Moore wrote on Instagram.

“It’s an extraordinary gift to have spent two-thirds of your life at one work, to have raised three children, and to have made a career doing something you’re so enthusiastic about.”

“I hope you’re proud, Dad,” the new mom continued, “because there are so many of us who are certainly enjoying this milestone.”

“I’m looking forward to your next chapter and all the unfiltered grandfather time Gus is about to have!!” “WE LOVE YOU!!!” she exclaimed.

The “License to Wed” actor accompanied her touching homage with a few images, the first of which shows the father-daughter combo sat in the cockpit.

Moore’s parents split up when she was 23 years old. Stacy, her mother, reportedly left Don for another woman, according to PEOPLE.

She has two homosexual brothers, one younger and the other older. The actress claimed in 2017 that the family “exceptionally close” because they “embraced their differences and loved each other unconditionally.”

“Nobody is trying to hide their identity. In our life, there are no secrets. With all of my heart, I love and support my mother and brothers “She told PEOPLE at the time.

“And nothing makes me happier than seeing someone choose love and live their real self. If someone can find love, I applaud you, salute you, and rejoice with you “she’d stated.