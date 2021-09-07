On his first birthday, Mindy Kaling compares her son Spencer to her daughter Katherine [photo].

Mindy Kaling has released a snapshot of her one-year-old son Spencer, who celebrated his birthday on Friday. According to the actress, the boy’s character is distinct from that of his older sister, Katherine, who is three years old.

On Monday, the 42-year-old actress revealed on Instagram that she had celebrated her son’s birthday on Friday. “When it comes to meeting new people, my daughter Kit is very cautious. She wrote, “Not this guy.”

She continued, “If you chance to make eye contact with Spencer, he lights up like you’re old battle buddies and makes a beeline for you.” “I had Spencer during Covid, and it was a strange, lonely period for me, but the moment I met him, I knew he’d make things better. And he succeeded! Spike, happy birthday!”

The tiny one’s face was obscured in a photo she published on Monday since it was taken from behind. Spencer was spotted grabbing for a balloon. A Micky Mouse’s head, a black pram, and a slew of toys can also be seen in the photograph.

“Oh sweetness!!!” wrote actress Reese Witherspoon. Spencer, have a wonderful birthday! “Happy birthday to my favorite family,” Jessica Mulroney, a Canadian fashion stylist, exclaimed. You’re a fantastic mother!”

“OMG, your baby is one already?” exclaimed Tan France, a British television personality. “Where did the time go?” you might wonder.

“Happy bday!!!” said Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, star of “Never Have I Ever.” Spencer, you have a wonderful balloon taste!”

Kaling is a single mother with two children. In 2019, she talked about parenthood for the first time. She told The New York Times, “My view is that until I speak to my daughter about [her father], I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it.”

The actress is a regular on the television show “Access Hollywood,” and she just featured on “CBS This Morning.”

She also voiced “Monsters at Work,” a Disney animated comedy adventure.

On Netflix’s acclaimed series “Never Have I Ever,” the actress also served as an executive producer. She’ll produce “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” a teen comedy-drama from HBO Max.