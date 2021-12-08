On his birthday, Jazz Jennings pays tribute to his father, Greg: ‘You Gave Me Freedom.’

As her father Greg Jennings celebrated his birthday this week, Jazz Jennings showered him with love and adoration.

The Jennings patriarch turned 54 on Tuesday, and Jazz, 21, paid him a touching tribute on Instagram in honor of his birthday. The trans activist began by posting a handful of images of herself and her father smiling at the camera. She then wrote a caption in which she poured her heart out.

“WISHING THIS AMAZING MAN A HAPPY BIRTHDAY. “There aren’t many fathers who would allow their child to transition at a period when transgender youth were almost unknown,” she said.

“You have given me a voice and the freedom to be my genuine self,” Jazz concluded. I adore you and will cherish our particular bond for the rest of my life. “You’re the man,” says the narrator. Sander, Jazz’s 23-year-old brother, agreed with his sister. He said they are “very lucky to have the best dad in the world” in a comment on the page. Sander also paid tribute to their father on Instagram, posting a photo collage of the two of them throughout the years.

“Wishing my hero a happy birthday!” You’ve always encouraged me to be the best version of myself, and you’re a fantastic role model. I appreciate everything you’ve done for me, and I aspire to be half as good a father and husband as you,” he wrote in the description of his Instagram image.

Many fans left heartfelt words for the birthday boy on the siblings’ social media pages. Many people praised Greg for being a wonderful father to the transgender television celebrity, who has been in the spotlight since she was 11 years old.

“I Am Jazz,” their family’s reality show, returned for its seventh season on Nov. 30. Greg continues to assist his youngest daughter, who is currently preparing for her first year at Harvard, on the show.

When Jazz told her parents she was interning at her doctor’s office, Greg and Jeanette expressed support for her intention to be “productive” for the next six months before embarking on her next scholastic adventure.

Greg, on the other hand, revealed in a confessional that he’s concerned that Jazz would be scared and even freak out if she sees blood in the clinic.

Season 7 of TLC’s “I Am Jazz” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST.