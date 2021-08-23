On his 14th birthday, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen greet his ex-wife Bridget Moynahan’s son Jack.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen took to Instagram to wish his eldest son Jack a happy birthday.

On Sunday, Brady’s son Jack, whose real name is John Edward Thomas Moynahan, celebrated his 14th birthday. Brady’s son with Bridget Moynahan is named Jack. On Instagram, the NFL legend posted a shot of his teenage son standing on a golf course.

“Have a wonderful 14th birthday, Jack!” I am incredibly proud of the young man you have become. The 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said, “You always try your hardest, you put others first, and you bring so much joy to our life.” “This photo brings back some fond memories, and I can’t wait to kick your butt on the golf field once more soon!” “We adore you so much!!!!”

On the photo-sharing app, the supermodel also made a touching post for her stepson. She uploaded a family photo with Brady, Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8, and her two children, Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8. She congratulated Jack for being the “greatest big brother” to his younger siblings in the caption.

“Have a wonderful birthday, Jack!” We are all really fortunate to have you in our lives. Thank you for being the world’s best big brother. “We adore you!” exclaims the group. She used a red heart emoji in her message.

In 2004, Moynahan and Brady began dating. Their relationship lasted little over two years before they decided to call it quits in 2006. Bündchen claims she and Brady had been dating for two months when she found out Moynahan was expecting.

Brady was present when Moynahan gave birth, but he “definitely wasn’t holding my hand while I pushed,” according to Moynahan. She also admitted in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that getting pregnant with no one by her side wasn’t easy for her.

Meanwhile, Bündchen has stated that she adores Jack as if he were her own child. In a previous interview, she expressed her desire for him to have a positive relationship with his own mother.

“I want him to have a good relationship with his mother because that is vital, but I love him as if he were my own child. Bündchen told Vanity Fair in 2009, “I immediately feel like he’s my son, from the first day.”

Brady, Bündchen, and Moynahan have long since resolved their personal troubles. When Brady won the Super Bowl in February, the star of “I, Robot” congratulated him. Meanwhile, on his ex-50th girlfriend’s birthday in April, the player wished her a “wonderful day.”

