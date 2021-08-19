On her YouTube channel, Kandi Burruss discusses her breast reduction surgery experience.

On her YouTube channel, Kandi Burruss recently addressed viewers about her breast reduction surgery process.

On her YouTube channel “KandiOnline,” Burruss told the story in a new series called “Body Work.”

Burruss got frank and detailed about the operations she had to undergo over the years in “Speak On It Body Work Pt. 1.”

“As for me, I believe I’ve attempted a few various approaches to physically altering my body. I’ve had lipo previously, I’ve had boobs, I’ve had a boob reduction, I’ve had another boob reduction, I’ve had a stomach tuck, and as far as facial things go, I don’t do much to my face, but I’ve tried Botox,” she explained.

“I let them take the fat they took from the lipo and put part of it in my boobs years ago…this was previous to getting breast implants,” she explained.

The video, which Burruss shared on Aug. 16, has received over 95,000 views, with admirers thanking the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star for speaking up.

The actress gave her fans a preview of her talk with her doctor before her breast reduction surgery in the video.

“I’ll give you enough pain medication to keep you comfortable the entire time. “Do you have any questions for me?” the doctor said.

“Are you able to get everyone through it?” “Are you sure I’m not going to wake up?” Burruss inquired before the room exploded in laughter.

“My main fear is…because I’ve previously had one reduction and I didn’t feel like he did, I want to be sure… I’d like to be a C-cup. She underlined, “I still don’t want it to look like I’m still…big.”

Burruss’ doctor complimented her on winning “The Masked Singer” immediately before the operation to soothe her anxiety.

The actress says her breasts appear smaller in the video, but she hasn’t seen them because they were bandaged when she left the hospital. Her follow-up session, which would include the actress’ response to her newly-reduced boobs, would also be taped and broadcast to the public.

Burruss is the latest star to tell her admirers why she had her breasts trimmed, according to ET. Rachel Bloom, Amelia Hamlin, Amber Rose, and Ariel Winter have previously spoken out about their breast reduction experiences.