On her son Zuma’s 13th birthday, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton share a sweet family photo.

Zuma Stefani, Gwen Stefani’s son, turned 13 years old, and the singer and her new husband Blake Shelton celebrated the occasion together.

Stefani, 51, celebrated Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale’s birthday on Saturday with a series of Instagram images and a video on her Story.

“Wishing my Zuma baby a happy 13th [birthday].” We just adore [you!!]” She wrote captions for images of Zuma as a child and a teenager.

She also shared a family selfie with Shelton and her three sons, Kingston, 15, Apollo, 7, and Zuma, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, on her Instagram Story.

Zuma is wearing a printed white T-shirt, black cap, and glasses and is seated between his mother and older brother in the photo. Shelton and Apollo, who were standing behind the three, both flashed wide smiles at the camera.

“Congratulations on your birthday!” Below the group image, Stefani put colorful animated lettering.

Zuma whacking a Spider-Man piata when he was a child, as shown in another Instagram image by the “Hollaback Girl” singer. “Babies grow up,” she captioned the photo.

Rossdale also took to social media to celebrate his son’s birthday, writing a touching tribute to him on Instagram. He posted a video of Zuma working on his boxing skills.

Rossdale captioned the photo, “My beautiful boy turns 13.”

“Young man, you are the most valuable aspect of my life.

Thank you for all of the light you bring to the world. The position of chief of security is also open.”

Stefani’s three sons are said to be close to Shelton. For Father’s Day in June, the No Doubt lead vocalist released a series of photos of Shelton with her children.

“To the most generous, patient, caring [and]humorous guy I know, Happy Father’s Day. “We adore [you]@blakeshelton,” she captioned the photo.

Stefani and the country artist began dating in November 2015, following her divorce from the Bush lead singer, and married in July at his Oklahoma ranch in an intimate ceremony.

Stefani’s children were involved in Shelton’s proposal plans “every step of the way,” according to an unnamed source previously told Entertainment Tonight.

The insider told ET, “Blake is really close to Gwen’s boys.” “They talked it over, and Blake made sure they were included in the fun! Blake had a one-of-a-kind engagement ring designed for him. He knows the designer and has worked with her on Gwen’s bracelets in the past.”