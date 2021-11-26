On her first Thanksgiving without her late mother Lois Rinna, Lisa Rinna pays tribute to her.

On her first Thanksgiving without her late mother, Lois DeAndrade Rinna, Lisa Rinna made a thoughtful gesture.

On Mother’s Day, the 58-year-old actress and TV personality paid tribute to her mother on Instagram.

“Let’s keep this light going for all of our loved ones who can’t be with us on this Thanksgiving,” she wrote in an Instagram Story post, reflecting on her mother’s death on Nov. 15 at the age of 93 after suffering a stroke, according to People.

Later that day, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” actress uploaded another Instagram photo in which she stated that she and her family had an emotional moment at their Thanksgiving meal when she discovered something placed behind her place card.

Rinna exhibited two place cards covered with glittering turkey patterns in front of her plate in a photo she posted to the photo-sharing platform. Her name was on one, and her mother’s name, “Lois,” was on the other. “This was the loveliest, most unanticipated moment of the evening.” A card for Lois was hidden behind my place card. We were all in tears. “Thank you for a lovely Thanksgiving, @stephanie asher,” she said in the caption.

Rinna’s message drew a lot of good feedback from her fans. The majority of them consoled the actress, who is still mourning the loss of her mother.

“Aww, how lovely and sweet. Lisa, I wish you and your family a happy Thanksgiving. One person wrote, “Lois will always be with you.”

“I’m sorry, but my heart aches for you. Another added, “I know Lois is with you and understands how much you miss and love her.”

A third user commented, “She is with you today and always.”

Rinna is clearly missing her mother, who featured on “RHOBH” with her over the years, but she’s also quietly moving on with her life by spending time with her family, as evidenced by her recent Instagram postings.

Rinna was seen with her daughter Amelia Hamlin, 20, and husband Harry Hamlin, 70, at the premiere of “The Hot Zone: Anthrax” at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City earlier this week.

According to Just Jared, the mother and daughter combo were there to support Harry and his co-stars Daniel Dae Kim, Tony Goldwyn, Dylan Baker, Morgan Kelly, Denyce Lawton, and Ian Colletti.