On her 38th birthday, Christina Haack thanks boyfriend Joshua Hall for a “Whimsical Dream Vacation.”

Christina Haack resorted to social media to share some new images she shot with her boyfriend, Joshua Hall.

The “Flip or Flop” star took to Instagram Sunday and uploaded a series of photos from her “whimsical” vacation with Hall when she celebrated her birthday. The reality star thanked her beau for making her natal day extra special.

With a red love, lock, and key emoji in the caption, she said, “Thank you to my man for kicking off my 38th with a whimsical fantasy vacation.”

The photos showed the lovers enjoying their trip to Tulum, Mexico. In one photo, Hall could be seen hugging Haack from behind while they’re in an underground river. In another shot, they could be seen enjoying drinks and a romantic dinner. Some snaps also featured them cuddling by the beach. In the last photo, Haack was seen sitting on a swing while facing the beach with her back on the camera.

Haack uploaded the photo on Instagram only days after she explained how their romance blossomed in a lengthy post about Hall on the same platform. Haack met her lover when she “wasn’t in a state of panic or fight-or-flight,” according to Haack, who divorced her second ex-husband Ant Anstead in June. “The synchronicities hit us so hard and quickly when we met this past spring that they were impossible to ignore,” she wrote. “I felt insanely protective of him right away, and I wanted to keep him to myself and get to know him before the cyclone (media attention) struck.”

“We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it. So called ‘fame’ provides so many things but it comes with a cost. They build you up then tear you down,” she added.

Haack and Hall’s relationship was publicized when they were spotted at the airport together. Haack detailed the encounter in her post.

“When I saw a camera behind us at the airport my heart started beating out of my chest and my hands shaking And not for me but for him,” she continued. “I know they dig and dig and I didn’t ever want to see him stress over the media stalking him and his family. Which obviously has already begun to a uncomfortable degree. False narratives being thrown around left and right.” Haack mentioned how the media tend to look for dirt and drama and explained why they are partly to blame for “failed celeb relationships.” She also alleged that they “turn new relationships into a circus.” She ended her post by confirming their relationship.

